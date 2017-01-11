Unsung US Islands You Should Visit This Summer

Why it's so great: While we adore the Keys -- like, truly adore -- they are certainly no longer off the grid. Pine Island, however, is like a teeny Caribbean isle that no one seems to know about. Located off Fort Myers on Florida's Gulf Coast (right next to more popular Captiva and Sanibel Islands), Pine Island provides refuge to artists and fishermen alike, as well as tourists enamored of boating and nature walks (this is not a beach resort, which probably helps keep it under the radar).

Must-do: Visit Matlacha, one of Pine Island's five communities and by far the most colorful, both literally and figuratively. Technically its own island, the tiny bastion is chock-full of galleries, shops, seafood shacks, and Caribbean-colored cottages.