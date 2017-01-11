Translyvania Music Festival Trades Tickets for Blood

Romania ranks second-to-last in active blood donors in Europe, so the festival hopes headliners like Wu-Tang Clan, Armin van Buuren, and David Guetta can help solve a serious medical issue.

"Given that Romania is facing an acute shortage of blood in medical facilities, a campaign inspired by these legends to draw attention to a real problem is more than welcomed," festival Director General Bogdan Buta said.

The Guardian reports by noon of the first day of the promotion, 45 people had already signed up for the program. So it's certainly working.

Surprisingly, the festival begins before sundown, and nearby campgrounds are assured to include plenty of stakes. Though so far, there's no word on how much garlic will be in the food or how many silver implements will be around the festival. Because, you know, that's how you kill vampires. Assuming they're real.