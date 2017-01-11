Translyvania Music Festival Trades Tickets for Blood

Anymore, festivalgoers pay an arm and a leg to see their favorite bands -- a 3-day pass to Lollapalooza will set you back $275, for example. Same goes for the Governor's Ball. But then, you hear about Untold Festival. And being in Transylvania, well, it's not like any other festival. Because instead of paying said arm and leg... well, you pay in blood. Literally.
Yes, playing off the stereotype that all Transylvanians are progeny of Count Dracula, the Untold Festival in Cluj, Romania, is accepting blood donations for discounted or free tickets. In the weeks leading up to the festival, taking place July 30-Aug. 2, prospective concert goers can donate blood for 30% off 4-day festival passes in various regions of Romania, or can donate at one of two mobile donation stations in Bucharest and Cluj-Napoca for free 1-day passes.
Romania ranks second-to-last in active blood donors in Europe, so the festival hopes headliners like Wu-Tang Clan, Armin van Buuren, and David Guetta can help solve a serious medical issue.
"Given that Romania is facing an acute shortage of blood in medical facilities, a campaign inspired by these legends to draw attention to a real problem is more than welcomed," festival Director General Bogdan Buta said.
The Guardian reports by noon of the first day of the promotion, 45 people had already signed up for the program. So it's certainly working.
Surprisingly, the festival begins before sundown, and nearby campgrounds are assured to include plenty of stakes. Though so far, there's no word on how much garlic will be in the food or how many silver implements will be around the festival. Because, you know, that's how you kill vampires. Assuming they're real.
