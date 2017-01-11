Which US Airport Had Over 25,685 Flight Delays Last Year?

Can we all just lay off the poor airlines for a second? Any time a flight is delayed, everyone's first reaction now is to jump on Twitter and say something incredibly intelligent like: "3-hour delay due to Category 1 hurricane. Way to go @spiritairlines!"

Because, you see, sometimes it's not the airline's fault. Sometimes it's weather, or an extra long line at TSA, or overburdened ramp agents. In fact, of the US Department of Transportation's five official categories for flight delays, only one of them is "airline carrier." The others? Well, the others have to do with the airports you're flying in and out of.