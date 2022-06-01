These Small Towns Are Packing a Big Punch for Their Pride Celebrations

After the past couple of years saw festivals shift to virtual events—or canceled entirely—Pride celebrations are sure to be bigger, bolder, and brighter than ever this year. While iconic queer meccas like San Francisco and New York City will always be heavy-hitters for Pride festivities, it’s not just the major metropolises that are rolling out the metaphorical rainbow carpet this summer.

Across the country, in states both red and blue, small towns are proudly waving rainbow flags for Pride events all their own, hosting joyous parades, community gatherings, and inclusive festivals in places you might not expect. It’s smaller towns like these that prove there’s love and diversity to be found—and celebrated—in every pocket of the country. From a quiet Florida island celebrating its newly established Pride festival to an Alaskan town that’s all about disco and barbecue, here are six small towns going big for Pride this year.