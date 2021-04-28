We Have A Winner for Coolest-Named State Park

The Utahraptor is just under seven feet tall, but stretches lengthwise up to 25 feet, weighing anywhere from 660 to 2,200 pounds. He’s got stubby club arms, a fringing of feathers, and sickle claws 24 centimeters long—all the better to slash at prey.

He’s bigger than a Velociraptor, but they’re related. In the early 90s when paleontologists discovered Utahraptors in a bonebed north of Moab, they thought about naming the species “spielbergi,” after Steven Spielberg—an attempt to flatter the Jurassic Park director into giving them funding. But ultimately the paleontologists went with the imposing Utahraptor (or “Utah thief”) ostrommaysi. And stretch lived up to his name, stealing the hearts of Utah’s citizens to the point where he replaced the Allosaurus as the state's official dinosaur.

And as of mid-March, our Early Cretaceous dinosaur friend has been honored with 6,500 acres of land: a new Utahraptor State Park, 15 miles north of Moab near Arches. Park funding will go to preservation, protection from fossil-vandals, and cleanup for a neglected area which in recent years has been a site of camping traffic and litter. It will also maintain 150 miles of trail systems for off-roading, mountain biking, and hiking, and construct 80 campsites with power and water, plus new day-use facilities.