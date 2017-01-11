The 15 Worst Decisions You Can Make on Vacation

Trying to do too much

It's only natural to wanna justify the cost of your vacation by cramming as many activities and sights as possible into every 24-hour period. After all, you're only gonna be in Australia once, right?

Wrong. After your third day of nonstop touring, you'll be wishing you'd penciled in a day of rest at the pool. Trying to squeeze an outback walkabout and a Great Barrier Reef snorkeling session into four days is a great way to enjoy neither activity.



Being a slave to your original itinerary

Even if you plan your trip out right, stubbornly sticking to your original itinerary only ensures that you'll miss out on the random opportunities that pop up. Factoring in flexibility can be just as important as giving yourself some time to relax, and it can result in some pretty awesome experiences -- like catching live music in a dive bar you just so happen to be walking past on your way to the Sagrada Familia.