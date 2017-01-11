What I Learned From My First Vegas Halloween Party



Lesson 4: The secret to being a DJ is stamina… and fog DJs are already a pretty mysterious bunch. Do they perform? Or do they just push play? There were a ton of big-name spinners including DJ Carnage and Alesso at the parties. I was lucky enough to catch up with Carnage to get his take on the secrets to playing a kickass club set. Here’s what he had to say:

Thrillist: What’s the biggest misconception people have about being a DJ?



DJ Carnage: That it’s not like insanely exhausting. Because it totally is. Not only are you up there giving your energy, but you’re also traveling a ton to get to every show. Sometimes you do multiple shows a day. Like right now, I’m walking to a plane to play Seattle… a huge festival, me and Tiesto. I’m tired, I haven’t eaten. It can be a lot.



Thrillist: So what about the difference between playing a huge set, like a festival, and playing a smaller set, like a Vegas party?



Carnage: A festival set, people want to hear the bangers. You can kind of just bounce around and play new, random stuff. In Vegas you kind of have to play a little bit more of the mainstream songs. The key is making it cool, and still original, and swaggy at the same time. Not just playing mainstream after mainstream track.

