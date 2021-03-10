The Virtual St. Patrick’s Day Fest Actually Sounds Pretty Cool

Here in the States, St. Patrick’s Day usually involves consuming inadvisable quantities of whisky, Guinness, and/or corned beef, dying a river green, getting pinched and, for many, making a clear point of staying home.

And sure, that’s all part of it. But it seems to us that celebrating a country of such staggering artistic, literary, and musical heritage should involve some, you know, actual culture. From Oscar Wilde to U2, Irish steppers to politically-incorrect leprechauns, there’s a lot we can credit to the Irish.

Which is why we’re excited about the upcoming St. Patrick’s Day festival, which for the second year in a row and for obvious reasons, will be virtual. In lieu of the blowout parade that typically draws crowds of over 500,000 to Dublin, the fest has been reimagined into a dynamic six day extravaganza from March 12-17 with over 100 virtual events—all of them totally free, and all of them something we’d actually want to check out.