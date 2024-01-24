The Hotel That Multilevel Marketing Built

In 1979, an unlikely benefactor stepped in to restore the Pantlind Hotel: the Amway Corporation. Owned by two wealthy Grand Rapids clans, the De Vos and Van Andel families, Amway has a storied and complicated history in the US. The multilevel marketing corporation has risen and fallen in popularity through the decades, as the business model has been heavily critiqued in recent years. During its heyday, though, Amway parties were the place to be. Distributors for the billion-dollar company used social selling, often in the form of house parties, to attract customers and recruit more distributors. Amway continues to thrive today, with hundreds of thousands of distributors worldwide, but it got its start in Grand Rapids.

With the purchase of the Pantlind Hotel, the Amway Corporation made a decision to invest heavily in its local community. While locals have diverse and varied opinions about Amway as a company, most agree on one point—that its investment saved downtown. “That acquisition, right then and there, has been attributed to be the spark that started the resurgence of downtown Grand Rapids,” says Ross Bartlett, general manager of the hotel. He’s been at the Amway Grand for eight years and has been general manager for three, coming from Arizona Biltmore to invest his skills into this small midwestern city.

Following the acquisition of the hotel by an Amway Corporation subsidiary called AHC Hospitality, Bartlett says the historic Pantlind underwent significant changes. Renovations began on every corner of the property, and a massive glass tower that added 277 rooms to the hotel was erected along the riverfront. The tower also contains a spa, indoor pool, and rooftop pickleball courts.