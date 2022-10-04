The Swiss Alps Have Nothing on the Stunning Canadian Rockies

I looked up and felt dizzy. The mountain I’d just walked up didn’t feel super intense, so it was surprising to raise my gaze and suddenly realize I was on top of the world. Whether it was the dizzying heights of the jagged peaks surrounding me in all directions, or just the thin oxygen up here causing a slight woozy feeling, it felt like I’d reached a new level of awe as I gazed at ripples of stone humps stretching to the horizon. It’s easy to see why Banff National Park was once advertised as “50 Switzerlands in one.” Each shard of gray rock piercing the sky in Banff is a reason to stare, every mountain its own bewilderingly unique shape, a sight that brings to mind questionable snippets of 5th grade lessons on tectonic plates. And so many valleys between are filled with pools of water—each a different shade of glowing, ethereal teal—or a glacier spilling out like an icy tongue. Sure, Banff is renowned for skiing come winter (though some heights have enough snow to backcountry ski all year long, even in July), but the valleys are pleasantly warm throughout late summer and offer perfectly crisp hikes in fall. The Canadian national park is covered in larch conifers, the only pine tree to change colors and shed its needles in autumn, and trailside tea houses that serve steaming cups of comfort, which earns it an A for coziness. The area has enough going on to keep you busy for days, or even weeks. Immediately next to Banff you’ll find Jasper National Park, located in such proximity that it’s difficult to tell where one park ends and the other begins, a real two-for-one deal. Plus, if you somehow tire of gondolas soaring above a sea of trees, incredibly scenic drives, glacier hikes, and Banff’s tasteful lodge towns, the nearby cities of Edmonton and Calgary offer innovative restaurants, bars, and art. No matter how much time you have, here’s what to cram into your trip to Banff.

Edmonton is the artsy city near Jasper and Banff. | Man H/500px/Getty Images

Start and end in a buzzing city To get to Banff, you can fly in and out of either Edmonton or Calgary and then rent a car to drive to the national park. But instead of doubling back to the same city for the return flight, one ideal option would be to continue onward through the park in order to hit up both cities, picking up your car rental from one airport and dropping it off in the next. Both are newer cities with sky-scraper-filled downtowns; Edmonton feels artsy and green, while Calgary is a little more polished. In Edmonton, look for the enormous parks system running through the center of the city, thanks to protected land on both sides of the North Saskatchewan River. Locals bike, walk, or scooter around the 40 miles of pathways weaving through pine trees and descending down to glacier-blue water. You’ll find art scattered through the park and the city, much of which is created by indigenious artists and celebrates Métis First Nations or the Cree language. Whether you hike, kayak, or sign on for a dinner or party on a river boat on the North Saskatchewan, no worries about trekking all the way back uphill at the end of the day—you can ride the funicular instead. Whyte Avenue is the street to check out while you’re in town, with its restaurants, indie theater, beer gardens, farmer’s markets, and street art. Here you’ll find a bar in an old train station, board game cafes, arcade bars, and restaurants dishing ramen, ice cream, vegan eats, curries, Cajun food, and more. Across town there’s some newer development, but you’ll find cool spots like the Neon Sign Museum. Eat some bao buns and dumplings at the colorful Baiju (don’t miss the Last Days in Vietnam cocktail with soju and Thai basil), and settle in at Braven in the JW Marriott Edmonton Ice District, which features decor that any chic cabin should envy and serves a hearty woodsman breakfast where you’re going to want to put the syrup on your bacon.

Enjoy the upscale nightlife in shiny Calgary. | LisaBourgeault/Shutterstock

The other option is Calgary. If Edmonton is the hip dive bar, then Calgary is the upscale dance club. The restaurant scene here is on point, with places like Nupo serving an omakase tasting menu (and while the regular fish option is divine, we cannot recommend the vegan version enough, which is shockingly innovative for the taste buds). Or there’s Lulu Bar, which creates incredible shared plates like lobster dumplings, fried coconut squid, and skewers—and you wouldn’t believe what they can do to cauliflower, which is roasted in miso and furikake. You’ll also find gentle rafting and kayaking on the Bow River, a haunted ghost tour around the city, and chuck wagon races at the Calgary Stampede, where old wooden food carts go neck and neck. Check out the cool neighborhood of Kensington for nightlife, and absolutely stay at The Dorian Hotel, which is filled with floral decor, a heavy dose of British whimsy, and literary references to Oscar Wilde that quite possibly make it this author’s favorite hotel.

Just try to concentrate on the road. | long.explorer/Shutterstock

Take in the drive Getting anywhere in or around Banff and Jasper means you’re doing a scenic drive, so we won’t even bother recommending specific routes—though you’ll probably take the Icefields Parkway (Highway 93) and the Trans Canada Highway. In any case, just follow your maps app and be ready to look up a lot. Even the driver will be wowed—while still focusing intently on the road and keeping hands on the wheel at exactly the 10 and 2 o’clock positions, of course. Don’t be surprised if a massive caribou stands majestically by the road, allowing puny humans to snap their little photos. And yes, there are bears here, but whether you see them from a car or on the trail (like I did), they’re not particularly interested in humans.

The tea houses in Banff dish up warm cups of comfort. | Kit Leong/Shutterstock

Hit up tea houses and gondolas while hiking in Banff Whenever you decide to stop the car, it’s time for open-air adventure. The most popular destination for hikers and non-hikers alike is Lake Louise, or Ho-Run-Num-Nay, meaning “the lake of little fish.” This is where you’ll find the most Instagram posts, as well as kayak trips on the turquoise water. One excellent hike in this area is the Plain of Six Glaciers Trail, which is a moderate 6-mile roundtrip hike from Lake Louise up about 1,000 feet to a lovely tea house serving cakes, warm entrees, hot cocoa, and—of course—tea. The hike to Lake Agnes Tea House also starts from Lake Louise and is easier to reach at only 4.7 miles roundtrip, though we’d say the less crowded Plain of Six Glaciers Tea House is more rustic and rewarding. If you don’t want to pack your own trekking poles and lunch, or stress about where to find the best wildlife spotting, stopping points, and photo opportunities, companies like Discover Banff Tours offer guided hikes to take all the worry out of the outdoors. Banff is also making an effort to rename peaks back to their indigneous names—since the government spent ages allowing the first European who climbed a mountain to name it after themselves—but until that project is complete, these guides are the perfect chance to find out what the true names are.

Try to spot bears from the gondola. | Mekdet/Moment/Getty Images

Just across from Ho-Run-Num-Nay is the Lake Louise Summer Gondola that runs through early October. From the top dropoff point, you can hike one of the many trails on the summit or dine at the ski lodge that’s open year round. For an easy but stunning hike in Banff, try Johnson Canyon Lower Falls, which is a flat 1-mile walk on boardwalks suspended over a river in a narrow canyon. You’ll feel like you’re levitating above the river until you get to a small cave and waterfall at the end, where teal blue water gushes into shimmering pools. You can continue onwards from there to Upper Falls for higher vistas. And close to town, Stoney Squaw is another short 2-mile hike that’s steeper and more secluded, with few people and many tree roots along the trail. You’ll mostly be surrounded by pines the entire time, except for some quick views at the top, so this is one for the forest bathers out there.

Climb a glacier and learn more about climate change in one excursion. | Alex Ratson/Moment/Getty Images

Climb up glaciers and into hot springs in Jasper Walking on top of a glacier is a rare experience—and one that’s getting even rarer, since many of them are melting away. Going on a trek with a responsible tourism group allows visitors the chance of a lifetime while also learning about preservation and climate change. The glaciers from the Columbia Icefield in Jasper National Park are shrinking, but they’re still hypnotic to gaze upon as they sit like eerie, silent giants. Columbia Icefield Adventures offers the chance to trek for 30 minutes onto a hunk of ice and see how much the glacier has receded in the past few decades. Whether or not you opt to walk on the icefield—for which a guide is required, lest you fall into one of the deep cracks—you can also hike a short trail that takes you to the edge of the glacier. The hikes start at the Glacier View Lodge, which is an elegant place to stay and see the bluish ice from the hotel’s huge floor-to-ceiling windows. From here, you can also purchase tickets for the Skywalk, where visitors walk out onto a glass platform suspended 900 feet above the rugged glacial landscape.

The Sulphur Skyline Trail has some of the most dizzying views. | Tobin Akehurst/Shutterstock

If even the thought of a glacier hike is chilling, there’s also plenty of heat to be had in Jasper. The Sulphur Skyline Trail is a stunning hike that ends in hot springs. About 5 miles roundtrip and with around a 2,000-foot elevation gain, this hike climbs gradually up inclines and switchbacks until you’re suddenly beholding the world from its crown. You’ll want to be extra careful with your footing at the very top, since it’s somewhat gravely. Or just skip the whole thing and sit in the natural Miette Hot Springs at the foot of the trail, surrounded by all the peaks you can admire regardless of whether you decide to climb them. The Bald Hills trail is another iconic hike in Jasper with huge views at the top. The majority of the 8-mile route goes through forests, either steeply to the left or on an easier fire road to the right, until emerging for the ridgeline view. The trail starts and stops by Maligne Lake, where you can opt to go on a boat cruise.

The town of Banff meets all your hearth needs. | Chantal de Bruijne/Shutterstock

Relax each evening in a lodge town A couple of towns located within the national parks exemplify the best version of lodge towns. While there are certainly many tourists, the villages don’t feel plasticky; there’s an authenticity to the wood and fireplaces that perhaps comes with weathering many long winters. The main towns are eponymously named Banff and Jasper. You’ll find numerous shops and restaurants, all within wooden mountain houses. Tour operators pick guests up directly from the hotels in town and make it easy to get around the national park without having to drive or fight for parking at trailheads. If you get back to town and still have the stamina to take in more mountain views, bike trails are the best way to explore the immediate area—which can be done via e-bike for those who want to see the sights but whose legs have called it quits. At Snowtips-Bactrax in Banff, workers will outfit you with either a mountain or electric bike and offer maps and suggestions of which routes to take from the center of town, depending on how long you want to ride. One nearby option with a glorious vista is Lake Minnewanka Loop, which goes up and down some hills in a 15-mile route along protected bike lanes and a low-traffic road.

While Jasper has plenty to offer as well, Banff is the perfect home base to return to after a long day of excursions. Three Bears Brewery is a highlight, where the food is as inventive as the beer. Whatever you do, order the lamb rib with pomegranate glaze and a hint of chili oil, which is an outrageous dish you’ll keep dreaming about on the trails. And though the beer menu is extensive, with hoppy trail brews and local pine pilsners, the restaurant’s signature drinks are infused beers. Using teas like rooibos and fruit such as blueberries or peaches, brewers experiment with flavors that come out fresh from the on-site infusion chamber. Look out for a peppermint stout as the seasons get colder. For a final dose of relaxation, one highly suggested activity is to soak in a steam room full of eucalyptus. Steam rooms might seem like they’re the same all over the world, but the humble mini-spa that’s free (I repeat, free) for guests of Peaks Hotel & Suites must have a secret beyond just a lovely smell. The new hotel in Banff is beautifully designed with rustic-chic vibes, small private balconies, and free hot cocoa by the gas fireplace—but their indoor pool and plunge pools are transformative after mountain climbing. The potent eucalyptus in all that steam seems to penetrate both your muscles and lungs for a deep hiking recovery that’ll have you ready to get back at it in no time.

