Speak Softly and Carry a Big Rifle: A Church Steeped in Abolitionist History

A quick history recap (bear with us, it gets good) : In 1854, the Kansas-Nebraska Act was passed, organizing the territory that would eventually become the great states of Kansas, Nebraska, Montana, and the Dakotas.

The land was vast, and peaceful, already inhabited by Indigenous people and roaming bison. It lay north of 1820 Missouri Compromise, which meant slavery here was technically prohibited. However a powerful coalition of politicians from the South was trying to change that restriction and repeal the Compromise. To appease them, the 1854 Act stipulated that the new territory would be organized “with or without” slavery. In other words, the citizens could vote amongst themselves to be a free or slave state.

Kansas could go either way. And so, the race was on. Pro- and anti-slavery acts flooded the territories in an attempt to sway the vote in a time that became known as “Bleeding Kansas.” If you were going to come down, you needed to be armed.

Which is exactly what a group from New Haven, Connecticut did.