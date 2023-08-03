Find Your Community at This Remote Hostel on South Africa’s Wild Coast

David Malherbe opened the Coffee Shack in January, 2000. He grew up at the foot of what South Africans call the Wild Coast, which stretches from Malherbe’s hometown of East London to the border with the KwaZulu-Natal province. Malherbe, a lifelong surf bum, estimates that he first traveled to Coffee Bay with his grandfather at the age of 14. Even during his years traveling around Europe, Malherbe would always venture back to the Transkei to escape winter in the northern hemisphere and catch some of the Wild Coast’s legendary waves. As he tells it, the Coffee Shack was born of its predecessor’s short sale on account of a sudden death in the family. Faced with “three or four days” to buy the place, Malherbe went for it. His wife Belinda, an Australian, passed through Coffee Bay on the eve of the shack’s first anniversary, and the rest is history.

In the 23 years since opening the Coffee Shack, Malherbe has forged strong bonds with the local Xhosa community, but he doesn’t make a big deal about it. Grant money from the European Union allowed for the Tshezi community to purchase a 30% stake in the business—the tribe now owns 40% of the Coffee Shack—and Malherbe says it’s really just about trying to “spread the love, so to speak.” To him, bringing Xhosa partners and employees into the business was “a logical thing.” In fact, not only do the locals have a share in the business, but a sizable portion of the shack’s income goes toward scholarships for Tshezi community members. And even during the depths of the pandemic, the shack never laid off a single employee.