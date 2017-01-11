Everything You Need to Know Before Visiting Havana

One of the easiest ways to visit is on a people-to-people tour

You can figure out how to get down there by yourself, or you could go on one of these fully escorted cultural exchanges. Tour operators licensed for Cuba travel bring groups of about 20 people on thematic trips to learn about Cuba and its people. Here are five you can start with:

But if you do decide to go on your own...

You can just book a flight! Charters are operated by major airlines, like JetBlue and American Airlines, and CheapAir already allows people to book direct flights. There are now multiple daily flights direct from Miami.



Securing a visa is not as complicated as you might think

The US government does not issue visas for Cuba -- the US government has to authorize travel to Cuba, and then the Cuban government provides the entrance visa. The visa is either provided by the airline, or through the embassy. So if the person's reason for visiting falls safely under the 12 categories, he/she can just buy a flight through JetBlue or whatever it is, and the visa will automatically be issued with it. You can claim the visa at the airport when you check in!