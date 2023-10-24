Adventure Doesn’t Mean Roughing It at This Luxury French Alps Retreat

Picture this: A dinner table abuzz with activity under the glow of string lights. On it, an artful melange of roasted eggplant and fresh figs, plates dappled with edible flowers and perfectly seared scallops, each perched atop a mound of mashed celeriac beside a green swirl of spinach velouté. Large servings of smooth, sugary créme caramel accompany the last few sips of wine. With each personally delivered course, the chef explains where the various components were harvested, and how he cooked them just for us. Candle flames dance along the edge of the terrace, and in the dusk-hued skies beyond, the lights of the tiny French village of Le Miroir make themselves visible against Tarentaise Valley’s shadowy slopes. The silhouette of the French Alps fades into the darkening night as the cool evening breeze musses our hair, still damp from a pre-supper hot tub soak.

Or this: An ice blue river foams and bubbles over jutting boulders. “All forward!” yells the guide. I lean out of the raft and dig my paddle deep into the water, timing each stroke to match the person in front of me. We whoop and yell as our vessel bucks and shakes, tipping and turning with the riotous current. Suddenly, a large rock surfaces ahead of us and we all go flying, our bodies knocking into the belly of the raft and erupting in fits of laughter. Just as quickly, the river calms, and we leave the rapids behind to drift onward, ready to face whatever the current has in store.