Pay Tribute to a Pioneering Female Journalist at This New Orleans Hotel

“We know that writing was something that was a lifelong passion of hers,” explains Amanda McFillen, director of programs and interpretive services at The Historic New Orleans Collection. “I don't know why she wanted to do it professionally, except that she just had this very strong desire to have her work published and be recognized for it and to be paid for it.”

Eliza Jane was hired as The Daily Picayune’s literary editor in 1870. Two years later, she married the paper’s owner. When her husband passed away in 1876, Eliza Jane inherited the paper, which then was on shaky financial ground. She began making what were innovative changes at the time, including expanding the paper’s subscription base. Over the course of two decades, she added sections to the paper that appealed to different readers, such as an advice column, sports reporting, and stories of interest to women and children. She also mentored other women writers and gave advice columnist Dorothy Dix her start.