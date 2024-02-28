This Former Cult Headquarters Is Becoming a Hot Destination for Hikers

Striated red rock towers behind the tasting room of Water Canyon Winery. But to the right of the parking lot is a rare attraction in Utah: a small vineyard. Until very recently, those who looked beyond the vines and toward the chimney of the neighboring building could see a sign that exhorted them to “Pray and Obey.” It was a stark reminder of the place’s blighted past. The winery is still one of very few such places operating in a state with notoriously restrictive alcohol laws. But the fact that it’s in Hildale makes it even more unusual. True crime fans know it (as well as nearby Colorado City, Arizona) as the one-time home of a religious community called Short Creek. Settled by Mormon fundamentalists in the 1930s, the area later became the home base of the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. The sect's notorious leader, Warren Jeffs, once topped the FBI's 10 Most Wanted Fugitives list for running an abusive and polygamous cult. While Jeffs is currently serving a life sentence in Texas for the sexual assault of a child, his former stomping grounds are seemingly experiencing a bit of a surprising renaissance. At one time, his church outright owned most of Short Creek, but Utah seized control of the land trust after Jeffs’s arrest, and the reformed trust began selling off those properties around 2015. Two years later, Briell Decker, a young woman who was given to Jeffs as his 65th bride at 18 and escaped eight years later, donated the Jeffs family mansion to a community nonprofit called Short Creek Dream Center. Not long after the raids and subsequent arrests at the compound, Hildale saw a real estate boom. And now, it’s seeing a tourism boom. Those local to southern Utah realized that a post-FLDS Hildale was a convenient point from which to explore nature trails that rival those inside the national park about an hour away. Just eight minutes from town, visitors can find attractions like Water Canyon, which is run by the Bureau of Land Management but often compared to the ultra-popular Narrows Canyon inside Zion National Park. White Domes, an outcropping of cream-colored sandstone domes near the top of Canaan Mountain, draws in experienced backcountry hikers. Half an hour to the east, Coral Pink Sand Dunes State Park offers off-roading and sand sledding opportunities on dunes formed by the effects of thousands of years of erosion to the nearby Navajo sandstone cliffs.

A sign asking people to "pray and obey" hinted at Hildale's blighted past as a cult headquarters. | Photo by Fiona Chandra

Donia Jessop, an excommunicated FLDS member, was elected Hildale’s first secular (and female) mayor in 2017, and is often credited with the city’s transformation into a destination for outdoorsy travelers deterred by Zion's many lines. Unlike most FLDS members, Jessop married her high school sweetheart in a union that was not condoned by the church. Jeffs later excommunicated Jessop’s husband, and the common practice within the church at the time was that the wife and children of an excommunicated member would be assigned to another male church member. Jessop instead chose to leave Hildale with her family, but later moved back to co-found the Short Creek Community Alliance, an organization that advocates for non-church members in the area. According to Jessop, the previous city council did not support outsiders coming in, so she made it her first order of business as mayor to allow both residents and outside entrepreneurs to apply for overnight rental licenses. Plenty of people were happy to take her up on the offer. Jessop and the city council also rebranded the city’s slogan to “Welcome Home," which she says was a very intentional decision. "We wanted it to feel like you were in your backyard—sitting around a barbecue pit, having a good time, warm and welcome,” she tells me. “And that it was an inviting place, where historically it had not been inviting at all.” The crowds—those same ones that locals used to come to Hildale to avoid—are beginning to follow.

Rock Odysseys offers tours that allow visitors to both canyoneer and taste local wine. | Courtesy of Rock Odysseys

St. George, Utah is home to fewer than 100,000 people. But in March of 2018, developers Shane and Kalie Tooke decided it was getting a little too congested. Shane, who sports shoulder-length dark hair under his cowboy hat, grew up in Hurricane, just 20 miles away from Hildale, so he was aware of the area’s beauty and its proximity to Zion National Park. The Tookes sold their chain of hair salons, built a small house in Hildale, and purchased an empty lot to develop Water Canyon Resorts, a collection of 20 individually decorated cabins, in the fall of 2018. The following February, they bought another property nearby, initially planning to start a small pick-your-own farm for tourists. But then they found something that changed their entire plan: a 10-year-old vineyard. “Once we found the wine grapes, me and my wife decided to go full throttle on making wine,” says Tooke. It took a couple of years to get things off the ground, but the Water Canyon Winery tasting room officially opened in April 2022.

The original vineyard operated on a property that appeared to be controlled by the church and was licensed under the name Vintage Reserves Estates. (Members of the FLDS sect did not eschew alcohol in the same way most mainstream Mormons do.) Today, Tooke estimates around 5,000 travelers, most of whom aren’t even aware of the town’s past, come through Hildale each year looking for something to do that doesn’t revolve around the outdoors. That's how they make their way to Water Canyon Winery, which produces 15,000 bottles of natural wine annually. But those options aren’t mutually exclusive, either; Water Canyon partners with outfitters like Rock Odysseys to offer tours that allow visitors to pair canyoneering with sipping Cabernet. Gabby Olsen, owner and guide at Rock Odysseys, moved from northern Utah to Greater Zion in 2016. She says business has been great in the past few years, and the tour with Water Canyon is the company’s second-most popular canyoneering trip. Guests who book the excursion, which leads visitors through a highly remote area, are met by a year-round stream from a natural spring—the only place in Utah where one can rappel off cliffs and into water. In the springtime, there’s enough snowmelt that waterfalls form in parts of the canyon, which means waterfall rappelling is possible, too. For those not as interested in enjoying wine with their cliffside views, other Hildale operators offer ATV and horseback riding tours. “Hildale started to develop more with tourists and stuff, which is really great for the community because they have kind of a strange history,” says Olsen.

The Water Canyon Winery's tasting room officially opened in 2022. | Courtesy of Water Canyon Winery

Tourism to Zion National Park exploded during the pandemic—there were more than 5 million visitors in 2021—which helped further solidify Hildale’s place on the map. Shawn Stubbs, a farmer born and raised in Short Creek, opened up Zion Glamping Adventures in 2017 after purchasing land in Hildale that didn’t end up being farmable. It took some time for the camps to get their footing; only after Jessop became mayor did a handful of inns and other glamping grounds open to help draw visitors. “Before that, we didn’t know why we were doing it,” says Stubbs. Travelers looking for cheaper lodging and other things to do in the area led Stubbs's business to grow from eight to 25 tents, and even add an artificial cavern complete with a private jacuzzi. Various A-frames and container homes have also popped up on Airbnb and Glamping Hub to help meet demand. But Hildale is still quiet—most of the time. Colorado City Music Festival draws just 3,000 people to Short Creek every summer, and there are only a handful of restaurants and shops within city limits. But the town is definitely not done changing.

The Water Canyon manages to be a popular canyoneering trip, but crowds are never a problem. | Photo Courtesy of Greater Zion

The Tookes are currently in the process of converting Water Canyon Resorts’ cabins into long-term apartment rentals to satisfy the growing community’s need for affordable housing, and have plans to open an RV park later this year in addition to two Airbnbs on the winery’s property. They’re also opening a cafe at the winery in a couple of months, with the Tookes’ son running the show. Further out into the future is a 50-year development project called Skye Valley set to descend on a 2250-acre plot that Hildale just recently annexed, with designs for housing, hotels, restaurants, and much more, while maintaining open spaces and prioritizing dark sky. But maintaining that precious quiet in the midst of all this expansion will be a fine line to tread. “The citizens do want it to remain a [place for] safe, country living,” says Jessop. “We’re just trying to change the narrative and let people know that we’re an open community, and that you’re welcome to come and visit us.” To that end, the now two-term mayor has been lending her support to citizen-driven events, which includes a Medieval Renaissance Faire started in 2022. As for the “Pray and Obey” sign? After residents spent months appealing to Short Creek Dream Center, it was finally removed in November 2023. “Visitors used to notice the sign and would be curious about the past,” says Tooke. “But now they’re just coming to be in a beautiful area in Utah.”

Want more Thrillist? Follow us on Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, Facebook, Pinterest, and YouTube.