Relax in a Lush Tokyo Oasis Full of Cherry Blossoms

Its gardens are some of the most beautiful in Tokyo, lush with sakura (cherry) trees and flickering with fireflies. In their midst, a misty art installation surrounds a historic pagoda. When you tire of fresh air, a spa with a rock-lined onsen awaits, as do luxury rooms. No, it’s not heaven; it’s iconic Hotel Chinzanso, where guests have sought peace—and a one-of-a-kind Tokyo experience—for centuries.

The first thing you might notice upon arrival is that the hotel smells fantastic. It’s the kind of subtle, calming aroma that makes you sniff twice, all the better to appreciate the notes of camellia, natsumikan citrus, cypress, and kuromoji tree. While it’s not wholly unheard of for luxury hotels to smell incredible (there’s a whole cottage industry around scent branding), Chinzanso’s signature scent nods to the hotel's history.