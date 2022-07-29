This Boutique Hotel Is a Meat Lover’s Dream

Fort Worth, Texas, gets its nickname Cowtown for the obvious reason: its long history with cowboys and cattle. Historically speaking, the city has been a hub of Texas Longhorn cattle trading and still champions its Western heritage. If you’re a meat lover, like myself, you’ll want to check in and never check out of Hotel Drover, an Autograph Collection hotel situated in the heart of the 130-year-old Fort Worth Stockyards National Historic District. The hotel is a nod to the OG drover, a name for a cowboy or cowgirl who transported cattle by foot.

Staying in the Stockyards is what most visitors think of when they visualize Texas cowboy country, but most people don’t realize that Fort Worth is a charming, rustic city of its own that’s often overlooked by its neighbor Dallas. All the aesthetics and rustic Western vibes aside, there’s a lot of Texas meat to be consumed both in and out of the hotel; you’re in cattle country, after all. The hotel’s hacienda-style grounds transport you to the countryside even though downtown is a stone’s throw.

According to Rich Pettitt, who’s resume includes some of the most notable BBQ joints in the country (he’s currently at Zavala's Barbecue), Fort Worth has one of the most exciting BBQ scenes in all of Texas so it's wise to plan a progressive ’cue journey while in town. We suggest renting a car for the day to peruse around. (After eating at countless BBQ spots, the AC will be a treat.) Pettitt’s can’t-miss agenda includes ​​Smoke-A-Holics BBQ,

Dayne’s Craft Barbecue, and Panther City BBQ. For more off-the-beaten-path options, visit Goldee’s Barbecue and Zavala’s, where you’ll want to stop by for the brisket alone.