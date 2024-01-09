The Glamorous Past and Present of Paris’s Iconic Hôtel Plaza Athénée
From Elizabeth Taylor to Julia Child, Carrie Bradshaw to Emily in Paris, many real and fictional stars have made pilgrimages to the hotel.
The hotel is especially beautiful in the rain. Its red awnings and lush greenery pop against the gray Parisian sky, the weather creating a romantic aura in an already romantic city. I walk into the lobby and it’s like I’m in another world—one filled with fabulous crystal chandeliers, fresh lilies, and the most divine scent I’ve ever smelled, lush and comforting with a sweet spiciness. This is the signature scent of the iconic Hôtel Plaza Athénée, described by Communications Director Isabelle Maurin as predominantly “amber, soft and warm.”
My first thought is that it feels like a place where Miss Piggy would stay, and while to my knowledge the iconic pig hasn’t checked in there, many of her equally glamorous celebrity friends have. Located in the heart of couture row, Plaza Athénée was designed by Charles Lefebvre, a French composer. The hotel opened in step with Théâtre des Champs-Élysées in 1913 and became a watering hole of sorts for theatergoers and musicians. Walls of the hotel feature photographs of visitors past and present—people like Liza Minelli, Yves St. Laurent, and Penelope Cruz. Celebrities such as Grace Kelly and Elizabeth Taylor have also called this Parisian palace home.
On-screen, beloved characters have also made the pilgrimage to the Plaza Athénée. “Over the past 110 years, many films and series have been shot at the hotel, including Sex and the City,The Devil Wears Prada, and Emily in Paris,” says Maurin. You might even recognize the hotel as the site of the romantic resolution between Diane Keaton and Jack Nicholson’s characters in Something’s Gotta Give.
The hotel made its most recent pop culture appearance in Max’s Julia, which follows the life of Julia Child. In episode three of season two, “Pressed Duck,” Julia (Sarah Lanaschire) and Paul (David Hyde Pierce) take a weekend adventure to Paris to visit the life they once shared in the city before going back to their responsibilities in Cambridge, Massachusetts. They stay at the Plaza Athénée, where production of the show was allowed to shoot in the hotel during regular business hours. Scenes showcase that luxurious lobby, as well as a suite overlooking the Eiffel Tower. In person, walking into the suite is an awe-inspiring experience, the space filled with chandeliers, a huge walk-in closet, and a bathroom complete with luxurious products. And, of course, you can step out onto the balcony to see a stunningly clear view of the city’s most famous landmark.
Food, of course, is a huge part of Julia—and similarly, a huge part of visiting the Plaza Athénée. The Jean Imbert au Plaza Athénée, designed to celebrate France’s culinary history in a modern way, is a particular destination for food lovers. “The restaurant opened its doors on January 5, 2022,” says Maurin. “Only nine weeks after its opening, it received its first Michelin star.” The menu is thoughtfully designed: “Each dish is inspired by an iconic recipe taken from French culinary heritage. The historical elements have remained unchanged to allow guests to let their imagination wander and be swept up in the experience,” says Maurin.
The space itself is part of the restaurant’s appeal, all gold molding and stunning marble with a long table stretching across the room. It feels like a place you could imagine Sofia Coppola filming a dreamy, languid pastry-eating scene set to electronic pop. To the side of the restaurant, a stunning garden courtyard turns into a festive ice rink during the colder months.
Back to that scent, the amber notes waft into every corner of the Plaza Athénée, including Le Bar, where I post up for champagne cocktails. It’s a custom Dior scent created just for the hotel, which has a decades-long relationship with the luxury brand. During his early days as a designer, Christian Dior was a frequent visitor to the Plaza Athénée, eventually opening up a boutique nearby in 1946 with the hope of attracting guests to buy his clothing. Shortly thereafter, the hotel became a venue for many Dior fashion shows and shoots.
According to Maurin, “Christian Dior loved spending time in the hotel and in the restaurants, especially the Relais Plaza. He drew inspiration from our elegant guests to create looks he named Dress Bar, Plaza, and Athénée.” This collaboration is still plainly visible today, from the Dior memorabilia—including fashion photographs and some of Dior’s sketches for his collections—displayed throughout the hotel to a state-of-the-art spa with all Dior products.
While the Plaza Athénée doesn’t offer a formal tour, anyone can come and see the hotel's public spaces at their leisure. And that's not the only way to experience the opulent atmosphere without actually staying there. Until I can save up enough pennies to spend a glamorous night at the Hôtel Plaza Athénée, I complete my too-short visit with the next best thing: I buy their signature candle.