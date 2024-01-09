The Glamorous Past and Present of Paris’s Iconic Hôtel Plaza Athénée

The hotel is especially beautiful in the rain. Its red awnings and lush greenery pop against the gray Parisian sky, the weather creating a romantic aura in an already romantic city. I walk into the lobby and it’s like I’m in another world—one filled with fabulous crystal chandeliers, fresh lilies, and the most divine scent I’ve ever smelled, lush and comforting with a sweet spiciness. This is the signature scent of the iconic Hôtel Plaza Athénée, described by Communications Director Isabelle Maurin as predominantly “amber, soft and warm.”

My first thought is that it feels like a place where Miss Piggy would stay, and while to my knowledge the iconic pig hasn’t checked in there, many of her equally glamorous celebrity friends have. Located in the heart of couture row, Plaza Athénée was designed by Charles Lefebvre, a French composer. The hotel opened in step with Théâtre des Champs-Élysées in 1913 and became a watering hole of sorts for theatergoers and musicians. Walls of the hotel feature photographs of visitors past and present—people like Liza Minelli, Yves St. Laurent, and Penelope Cruz. Celebrities such as Grace Kelly and Elizabeth Taylor have also called this Parisian palace home.