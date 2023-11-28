This Luxe Icelandic Hotel Comes with an ‘Aurora Wake-Up Service’

I’ve only been asleep for an hour when the phone rings. Disoriented, I stumble out of my hotel bed to the source, and am kicked into warp speed by the voice on the other end. I pull my parka over pajamas, shoving my room key and gloves into the pockets, and run out the door with boot laces still untied. Spilling through the lobby into the Arctic cold, I look up at the night sky, where ribbons of green wave and frolic overhead. Fatigue melts away in such magnificent company. Because who cares about jet lag when the aurora wake-up call sounds at Hotel Rangá?

Hotel Rangá is a pioneer. Situated in the wilderness of Iceland’s southern coast, it’s the country’s first luxury hotel outside of Reykjavik—which means that northern lights-seeking guests can enjoy a lack of light pollution with the assistance of the property’s iconic aurora wake-up service. Originally intended as a resort for horse enthusiasts, the hotel has changed since current owner Friðrik Pálsson took over in 2003, after many years on the road leading two of Iceland’s biggest seafood export companies. He’s used his background as a traveler to create a memorable hospitality experience that strikes a balance between recreation and relaxation.