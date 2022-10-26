Experience This Trippy, Mind-Bending Art in a Desert and Beachtown of South America

Just when you thought there could be no better way to catch the sunset—sipping on tannat at a rooftop infinity pool in the idyllic beach town of Jose Ignacio, Uruguay—a guide tells you it’s time to enter the skyspace. He leads you to what looks like a domed sepulcher, opens a monumental door, and ushers you into the latest immersive installation by an artist whose work is so “life-changing” that famous people around the world can't stop throwing money at him. And after what you see in this room, you too might just join the cult of James Turrell.

During the next half hour, you stare at the sky through a circular cutout in the domed roof. Around the skylight, the ceiling slowly changes colors, tricking your eye into thinking the sky is tangerine when the ceiling glows purple, or that the heavens are ethereal green when the dome lightens to pink. Even if you haven’t managed to get hold of some of Uruguay’s legal weed, you’re definitely tripping a little. You might even feel like you’re in the “Hotline Bling” video—Drake is also a Turrell stan.

The Ta Khut skyspace is one of several dozen mind-bending meditation chambers that Turrell has sprinkled all over the world. Another sits in neighboring Argentina, in a remote location quite similar to the desert in Arizona, where, for nearly 50 years, Turrell has been working on his magnum opus, Roden Crater, a sprawling series of interconnected observatories built into an extinct volcano. Both of Turrell’s South American skyspaces are part of posh posada hotels, which means that visiting them is an especially transportive experience—even if you don’t book a room. If this all sounds like it should be at the top of your art travel bucket list, well then, baby, you’ve seen the light.

Head to Uruguay to experience South America’s only free-standing skyspace… Ta Khut opened in 2021 on the grounds of Posada Ayana, a collection of chic modernist suites in Jose Ignacio, sometimes called “the Hamptons of South America.” With a dome inspired by the stupas atop Tibetan shrines, it’s the perfect place to achieve a moment of zen. Interior photos are strictly prohibited, so don’t even think about doing this for the ‘gram. Instead, lean back against the smooth Brazilian marble walls, bliss out to the crickets chirping in the “sky garden” seeded with 15,000 native plants, and try not to feel like you’re being abducted by a UFO.

Photo courtesy of Posada Ayana

Getting there and getting in: Jose Igancio is a 40-minute drive or bus ride along the coast from Punta del Este, the high-rise resort town about 2.5 hours from Uruguay’s enchanting and underrated capital city of Montevideo. Skyspace sessions ($40 for non-Uruguayans) are offered while the hotel is open, November to April. Make sure to book well in advance via the website or by writing skyspace@posada-ayana.com. Hotel guests can visit for free at their leisure and have access to early-morning sunrise sessions, so they can tap into their brain’s theta waves before hitting some actual waves. What else to do: Jose Ignacio has plenty of elegant dinner spots where you can tuck into one of Uruguay’s famous grilled steaks, but it’s real charm lies in its chiringuitos, beach shacks serving up cheap caipirinhas or Fernet and Cokes for the Brazilians and Argentinians who flock here.

…Or trek to Argentina for the world’s only James Turrell Museum From an art island in Japan to a glowing stone cylinder in the Swiss alps, Turrell pilgrims have been known to travel to the ends of the earth. That definitely describes the mountainous desert near the Argentinian-Bolivian border, where you’ll find the only museum dedicated to the master of light. Visitors are treated to a career-spanning sample of his work, from wall-mounted holograms to immersive light baths that make you feel like you’re standing at the pearly gates. Before all that, you’ll get a sampling of local wines that are also pretty divine. The museum shares a property with Bodega Colomé, home to some of the oldest continuously-producing vineyards in Argentina. Swiss-born art collector Donald Hess, founder of the winery’s current incarnation, built the Turrell museum against odds that would’ve scared off Fitzcarraldo. The entire thing is run on generators, so visits are limited to just one hour-long guided tour per day. Many locals come here just to taste some of the highest-altitude wines in the world and don’t even realize the skyspace session is part of the package, so don’t be surprised when they unknowingly duck out early and you have the whole thing to yourself.

Getting there and getting in: Most people making this trip fly into the Andean city of Salta and rent a car—preferably an SUV—to experience some of Argentina’s most scenic mountain roads. The direct route from Salta to Colomé winds through landscapes reminiscent of Death Valley and takes about five hours. The even more scenic route involves driving south to the wineries of Cafayate via Route 68 and then doubling back north to Colomé via route 40. Google Maps will tell you this takes about 6.5 hours, but selfie-addicts be warned: Once you hit Quebrada de las Conchas national park, you’ll be pulling over every five minutes to snap photos of otherworldly rock formations. At Bodega Colomé, you can book a simple tasting and tour, but staying over at Estancia Colomé means lounging by the pool all day and doing some primo stargazing at night. What else to do: Plan to spend a night in Salta catching folkloric song and dance at one of the free-wheeling peña parties. Locals know to line up outside of La Casona del Molino well before it opens for any chance of being seated for dinner. Break up the drive from Salta by overnighting in the dusty frontier town of Cafayate and exploring local wineries like the stately El Esteco. One of the better lodges, Killa, takes its name from an indigenous word for “moon.” Thank us later for the stargazing here.

…Or do them both If you’re determined to see 101 skyspaces before you die, the power move here is to take the three-hour high-speed catamaran between Montevideo and Buenos Aires. From Buenos Aires, budget carrier JetSmart offers cheap flights to Salta; from Montevideo, COT runs buses to Jose Igancio. And remember the golden rule of a Turrell trip: Travel light!