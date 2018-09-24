The Ultimate Travel Guide to Juneau, Alaska

SKIP TO: SEEING ANIMALS | EAT & DRINK | KNOW BEFORE YOU GO | WHERE TO STAY
what to do
Whether you hire a guide or take off on your own, the Adventure of a Lifetime awaits you. OK that sounds super cheesy, but in this case it really is true. Click here for the full story...
With more trail-miles than road-miles, a hike through Juneau is pretty much obligatory. In the parlance of Miley Cyrus, it's all about the climb -- so here are the best hiking trails loved by locals and visitors alike. Click here for the full story...
animals
When was the last time you got a good look at a whale tail? Yeah, that's what we thought. But fear not -- you’re basically guaranteed to see one (or seven) here. Click here for the full story...
Prepare to melt: These are some Very Good Sled Dogs. Plz hug many puppies for us. (No mammals were harmed in the making of this destination guide, we swear.) Click here for the full story...
eat and drink
In Juneau, saying “fresh fish” is redundant because there is no other kind (Farm to fork? Sea to silverware? Water to waiter?). This is a town of creative, opinionated chefs whose ingredients are as wild as the nightlife. Click here for the full story…
juneau 101
Surrounded by mountains and water, Juneau, Alaska is mesmerizing to take in on foot, bike, or jeep tour.
where to stay
Hotels in downtown Juneau
Juneau’s downtown area is small but densely packed and puts you in the heart of the action. The cozy Silverbow Inn has a hot tub on the rooftop and is literally right next door to In Bocca Al Lupo, one of the best pizza and pasta joints where you’ll often find wild ingredients foraged from the bounty surrounding Juneau. The Westmark Baranof Hotel has an art-deco vibe that harks back to the 1920s; even if you’re not staying here, drop in to the Bubble Room for a cocktail. Swankiest of all is The Jorgenson House, a historic bed-and-breakfast dating from 1915, with only four suites and a gourmet breakfast every morning.
For a, uh, distinctive experience, book The Alaskan Hotel -- OK, so some of the rooms are tiny, and you might not get a private bathroom, and you’ll probably hear the live music seeping through from the bar at night… but hey, if you’ve made it to Alaska, you’re tough enough to deal with it. If you’d prefer the familiar comforts of a chain hotel, there’s the Four Points by Sheraton, which is waterside on Juneau’s main road, Egan Drive, and has the only sports bar in town, McGivney’s. If you’re on a tighter budget, try Driftwood Hotel and Prospector Hotel which are a short walk out of town, or the Juneau Hostel if you really want to save the pennies.
Then there are the Airbnbs, which are mainly cozy hideaways downtown or on Douglas Island (psst -- if you stay on Douglas, you’ll need a car or bike rental). The Hellenthal Lofts were built in 1916 as offices for lawyers working for the Alaska-Juneau Mine. Now, thanks to a recent renovation, the building houses six furnished apartments.
Staying outside Juneau
Juneau is incredibly spread out, so if you’re staying outside downtown, you’ll need a car (or a serious appetite for hiking). There are, of course, numerous chain hotels near the airport, but you can do better than that. Even the Best Western has more personality: Grandma’s Feather Bed is touted as “the smallest hotel in the largest hotel chain,” offering 14 deluxe suites in a Victorian-style farmhouse near the Mendenhall Glacier. But for independent charm, a beautiful lakeside location, and instant access to kayaking, there’s no beating the Auke Lake Bed & Breakfast.
The most authentic and rewarding way to spend a night in Juneau is by hiking to a cabin and making it your own. There are dozens of U.S. Forest Service cabins, but book well in advance if you want a spot in the busy summer season. You really can’t go wrong with any of them, including Dan Moller Cabin on Douglas Island, Peterson Lake Cabin, or Eagle Glacier Cabin. Perhaps the most popular is Windfall Lake Cabin (26 miles north of Juneau), which rewards your 3-mile hike with spectacular views across the water.
Last thing -- all of them are firmly in bear country. Bears are rad, but do your research and be prepared for a potential encounter.
By far the most popular, convenient way to soak up all the splendor of the 49th state is by sea. It’s just a matter of picking the right cruise for you. Click here for the full story...
