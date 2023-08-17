Discover Your Own Private Alaska on Fox Island

In the summer of 1918, Rockwell Kent paddled his way into the wilderness. The New York-born painter and illustrator was in desperate need of rejuvenation, quietness to expand, and space to contemplate dwindling finances and a crumbling marriage. He also had a taste for the wild, flinging himself at places like Greenland and Tierra del Fuego in his quest for inspiration. And now he had set his sights on a pre-statehood Alaska—specifically, the city of Seward, which had spent some time in the news thanks to its position along the newly built railroad.

But it was what was beyond the city that really intrigued Kent. “I crave snow-topped mountains, dreary wastes, and the cruel northern sea, with its hard horizons at the edge of the world where infinite space begins” he writes in Wilderness: A Journal of Quiet Adventure in Alaska. He was giddy at the idea of the glaciated seaboard and churning open seas fringed with deep, ice-carved inlets and larger than life aquatic mammals. Today, most of that region is called the Kenai Fjords National Park. But back then, they just called it “wild.” And Kent wanted to dunk himself in its feral glory and see what form he took when he emerged.