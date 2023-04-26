Sleep & Swim Above the South African Wilderness at This Bucket List Train Hotel

“This hotel is insane,” I texted my friend. “Even more incredible than I expected.”

To drive the point home, I sent along photos and videos of the famed Kruger Shalati, a glass-walled train-style hotel on a railroad bridge perched high above South Africa’s stunning Kruger National Park. I showed off my luxury room with its rainfall shower, the jaw-dropping view, and the real clincher: the pool deck. Suspended over the Sabie river, the wood-encased infinity pool protrudes out from a carriage that's been converted to an Art Deco, Roaring Twenties-style bar. The setup is outrageously photogenic, but nothing compares to the magic of seeing it in real life.

“Blocking you now,” my friend replied when the bragging got to be too much. Fair enough.