Sample the Flavors of Australia’s Gold Coast at This Seaside Bar Worth Traveling For

The Gold Coast of Australia is known for its stunning beaches and unfettered sunshine. Seriously, it’s almost annoying how perennially perfect the weather is here. While the city and surrounding area has long been a prime vacation spot for Australians, its appeal has only recently gone global. And with the opening of the Langham Hotel last June, the Gold Coast is proving it’s ready to receive—and woo—this newfound international audience.

The 339-room luxury property is built into the tallest of a trio of geometric towers stretching gracefully towards the sky. Together with the neighboring residences, it represents the first major development directly on its area of coastline in over 30 years. The Langham’s bar manager Roman Devchich views it all as a most precious addition to the landscape… a “grand jewel,” if you will. So when Devchich was tasked with evoking that vibe in cocktail form, he knew exactly what to call it. It was just a matter of knowing what to put in it.