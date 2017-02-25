The Biggest Mistakes Tourists Make in Miami

Eating on Ocean Drive

Yes, there are a handful of decent restaurants. It's also Miami's biggest tourist trap and home to the worst restaurant in Miami. Know how to do South Beach without getting played. Pop into the Clevelander for a drink to get the Ocean Drive experience, then spend your dining budget elsewhere.

Assuming that people will speak English

Well over half of Miami's residents were born outside the United States, a simply staggering proportion. So it's perfectly normal for people here not to understand more than rudimentary English. Your odds are better of winning a $500 scratch ticket than having an English-speaking Uber driver. Your waiter might not understand the phrase "Is this gluten-free?" The front-desk clerk at your hotel might give you a blank stare when you ask for more body wash. People will automatically talk to you in Spanish, even if you look like James McAvoy.



You can go all Trumpkin and say, "I thought this was MURICUH. Why don't they learn English??" but exactly none of that is going to help you find Plan B at Walgreens when not even the manager understands what you're asking for. So either learn some helpful phrases in Spanish before you come here, or just prepare to make due.