Hang with Mothman and Paranormals at This East Coast Supernatural Festival

If you stroll down the quaint Main Street of Point Pleasant, past antique shops and a historic hotel cheerily advertising itself as haunted, and walk onward to the quiet town square, you might be surprised by the statue there. It’s not Washington or any of the pre-Revolutionary War figures that make up the town’s early history. It’s a towering, humanoid monster with red eyes, ripped abs, and, most importantly, enormous wings. This is the Mothman, Point Pleasant’s most famous resident. And this September on the 17th and 18th, around 15,000 people are celebrating him at West Viriginia’s Mothman Festival. Mothman is a cryptid, a catch-all term for fantastic beasts like the Loch Ness Monster or Bigfoot for which we have no substantial proof but which could, in theory, exist. You may know him from paranormal researcher John Keel’s 1975 account The Mothman Prophecies: A True Story, or, more likely, from that book’s 2002 film adaptation with Richard Gere and Laura Linney. While he may not have the household name recognition of Nessie, Mothman has amassed a significant following since he first terrified Ohio Valley denizens more than five decades ago. Point Pleasant’s Mothman Museum draws visitors year round, and since its founding 20 years ago, the Mothman Festival has grown from a sparsely-attended gathering into a national sensation. Here’s the real story and explanation behind Mothman, as well as how this paranormal phenomenon became a—well, a national phenomenon.

What’s up with this moth, man We don’t want to be pedantic, but Mothman doesn’t look like a moth. Since his first Point Pleasant sighting, descriptions of the creature have stayed remarkably consistent: around 7 feet tall with a 10-foot wingspan, piercing red eyes, and a grey body covered in fur or feathers. Witnesses almost invariably compare him to a bird. But early on, a reporter (perhaps a fan of Batman deep cuts) labeled the creature Mothman, and the name has stuck ever since. The first Mothman sighting was on November 15, 1966 near an abandoned munitions factory just outside town known as the TNT area. Two young couples, the Scarberrys and Manettes, were out for an aimless nighttime drive around a town that had, according to Mothman Prophecies author John Keel, “twenty-two churches and no barrooms.” Suddenly, their headlights hit a pair of eyes: red, glowing, and “hypnotic,” as one would later describe them. Then the creature stood and took flight right at them. The teens would claim it chased them all the way back into town, matching the speed of the Chevy to over a hundred miles an hour. In the weeks and months that followed, similar sightings continued across Point Pleasant and the surrounding area. Keel, who spent months in town interviewing witnesses, claimed over a hundred people spotted the Mothman in a span of a little over one year. Then tragedy struck. On December 15, 1967—13 months exactly, some will point out, after the first Mothman sighting—Point Pleasant’s Silver Bridge collapsed in the midst of Christmas shopping rush hour. Forty six people were killed. Though the cause was later revealed to be a neglected suspension chain, some claimed Mothman was responsible. The Silver Bridge incident mostly put an end to Point Pleasant’s Mothman sightings, which fell off completely and immediately. But that didn’t mean interest died off.

“The Paranormal Convention of the East” Mothman mania took several decades to really catch on. “Main Street was dead,” says Denny Bellamy, tourism director for Mason County, when describing pre-festival Point Pleasant. The festival’s origins were humble. The first one launched in 2002 to capitalize on buzz from the movie, and according to Bellamy comprised just “[Mothman Museum founder] Jeff Wamsley with two card tables selling his books and someone selling hot dogs across the street.” But the unveiling of the metal Mothman plus savvy online marketing—since, as Bellamy explains, “Jeff, early on, jumped both feet into the Internet,”—helped expand the festival’s reach. In our current post-nerd moment, where fandoms reign supreme and cosplay and cons are expected content-generators, the festival has become a significant event in the cryptid and wider sci-fi community. Attendees come dressed as the Men in Black, Ghostbusters, and of course, the Mothman himself. “They call us the paranormal convention of the east,” Bellamy says. The festival has been an economic boon to Point Pleasant. “It’s like Black Friday for us,” says Marqkita Sexton, co-owner of the Counterpoint local artisan shop on Main. “People are elbow to elbow in the store.” A popular attraction is the Mothman Museum, collecting documented sightings, movie props, and decades of Mothman memorabilia. There are hay rides through town and bus tours to the TNT area where the creature was frequently sighted. The festival also features live music and guest speakers giving talks on ufology, cryptid hunting, and other Mothman-adjacent topics.

Photo by Billy Hallal

