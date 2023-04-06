Experience Life as a Lighthouse Keeper 5 Miles Off the Washington Coast

The thin strip of sand juts off the coast of Washington, five miles of sediment curving narrowly around the blue waters of Dungeness Bay. On its lonely tip stands New Dungeness Lighthouse. The 166-year-old lighthouse has helped countless ships navigate the Strait of Juan de Fuca, along the northern border of Washington’s Olympic Peninsula, since 1857. You can visit the lighthouse from land, but you must be willing to hike. The journey involves a walk through Dungeness National Wildlife Refuge, then three hours out into the ocean along that long and narrow stretch of sand known as Dungeness Spit—and that doesn’t include the return trip.

There’s a way to skip the hike and catch a ride instead, but you’ll still have to work for it. While the lighthouse’s light was automated in 1976, its daily chores are handled by paying guests who book one-week stays in the keeper’s quarters. These stays are popular, and you’ll likely need to plan a year or two ahead to score a reservation, but the reward is considerable: a ride to the lighthouse and a week of sublime views.