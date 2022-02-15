The Oz Museum Is Your One-Stop Shop for Movie Memorabilia

First thing’s first: Why is Wamego so into The Wizard of Oz? They’d reply, “Why not?” Technically, anywhere in Kansas can lay claim to the tale: the book (and movie) just specify the state. And for sure, others do: In Sedan they have their own Yellow Brick Road—the world’s longest, with its own Yellow Brick Road festival. In Liberal, Kansas you can visit an old farmhouse turned into Dorothy’s House, plus a Land of Oz exhibit complete with animated displays and tour guides in Dorothy Gale cosplay.

Wamego’s devotion to Oz happened almost by accident, thanks to the restoration of the historic 1893 Columbian theater, first built for vaudeville performances and to house art pieces from the 1893 Columbian Exposition and World’s Fair (incidentally the same World’s Fair whose White City inspired L. Frank Baum to create Oz’s Emerald City). In deciding what they could display, Wamego native and Hallmark artist Todd Mancin’s collection of Oz memorabilia came to mind. It had previously been on display at the Crown Center in Kansas City. “For one reason or another he collected a very impressive Wizard of Oz collection,” says Clint Stueve, Executive Director of The Columbian Theater and Oz Museum. “And so when we opened the Columbian Theater we asked if he would be willing to display it here in his hometown.”

The exhibit attracted 12,000 visitors that summer, crowding the town of just 4,000. Says Stueve, “It really inspired people to think of a bigger location, something more permanent that could really help develop the downtown area.”