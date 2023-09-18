Utah’s Most Vibrant Fall Foliage Is Hiding in a Giant Living Organism

Inside the great “Trembling Giant,” millions of leaves quiver at the slightest breeze, rustling in unison. The soundscape is unlike anything else: These woods don’t just have an energy. They hum. The closest comparison is a steady rain, the kind that giddily drowns out all the reasons you needed to get away in the first place.

And herein is the magic of Pando—an all-encompassing, soul-soothing sense of interconnectedness that may only be found in this massive, single-tree forest in southern Utah.

Pando’s on the list of Earth’s most impressive and beautiful botanical wonders. And each autumn, its golden canopy and stark white stems glitter against crisp blue skies. The result is a kaleidoscope of color that has lured in-the-know visitors to the Beehive State for decades for a chance to camp in and around one of the largest living organisms on the planet.