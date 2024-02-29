Discover a New Moth Species at This Lodge in the Peruvian Amazon

It’s a few hours past sunset and I’m trudging down a narrow trail in Peru’s Amazon Rainforest, slipping in too-big galoshes that come up to my knees. My guide waves a giant flashlight back and forth through the leaves, light catching and reflecting on tiny eyes all around us. This is a bit alarming, but the area’s wildlife is the reason we’re here—specifically, its tiger moths. Leading the way is Aracely Yarasca, a marine biologist turned moth expert who journeys into the jungle every night in hopes of finding new species.

We’re on our way to a light trap, which is really nothing more than a giant light bulb suspended above a king-sized white bedsheet that beckons droves of moths to its luminescence. While Yarasca sometimes braves the trek alone, she often brings people like me—guests staying at Posada Amazonas, a jungle lodge owned by the Ese Eja Native Community of Infierno in Puerto Maldonado—along for the journey.

Like many guests of the lodge, which is only accessible by boat, I’ve come to experience life in the rainforest in the most immersive way I can. At Posada Amazonas, this means spending days exploring the rainforest and its waterways with guides from the local community, and nights falling asleep to the sounds of the jungle in a semi-open room with only three walls and a mosquito net separating me from the world outside. In the days leading up to my visit, I looked forward to participating in some of Posada’s many ecotourism experiences and rainforest expeditions, which range from ethnobotany walks to early morning parrot-watching at a mineral-rich clay lick. What I didn’t expect was to find myself traipsing through a spider-filled jungle to go moth-catching.