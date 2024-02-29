Discover a New Moth Species at This Lodge in the Peruvian Amazon
The Indigenous-owned lodge is only accessible by boat—but anyone can be a citizen scientist there.
It’s a few hours past sunset and I’m trudging down a narrow trail in Peru’s Amazon Rainforest, slipping in too-big galoshes that come up to my knees. My guide waves a giant flashlight back and forth through the leaves, light catching and reflecting on tiny eyes all around us. This is a bit alarming, but the area’s wildlife is the reason we’re here—specifically, its tiger moths. Leading the way is Aracely Yarasca, a marine biologist turned moth expert who journeys into the jungle every night in hopes of finding new species.
We’re on our way to a light trap, which is really nothing more than a giant light bulb suspended above a king-sized white bedsheet that beckons droves of moths to its luminescence. While Yarasca sometimes braves the trek alone, she often brings people like me—guests staying at Posada Amazonas, a jungle lodge owned by the Ese Eja Native Community of Infierno in Puerto Maldonado—along for the journey.
Like many guests of the lodge, which is only accessible by boat, I’ve come to experience life in the rainforest in the most immersive way I can. At Posada Amazonas, this means spending days exploring the rainforest and its waterways with guides from the local community, and nights falling asleep to the sounds of the jungle in a semi-open room with only three walls and a mosquito net separating me from the world outside. In the days leading up to my visit, I looked forward to participating in some of Posada’s many ecotourism experiences and rainforest expeditions, which range from ethnobotany walks to early morning parrot-watching at a mineral-rich clay lick. What I didn’t expect was to find myself traipsing through a spider-filled jungle to go moth-catching.
Yarasca is the field coordinator of Posada’s Wired Amazon program, which helps protect local ecosystems while encouraging guests to engage in citizen science. The program operates across a trio of lodges in the Madre de Dios Region of Peru's rainforest, running projects that range from monitoring jaguars through infrared cameras to aerobotany, in which mini-drones are sent to the top of the rainforest canopy to capture images for scientific analysis. Yarasca’s program, however, focuses squarely on the goal of identifying new types of tiger moth. “We’re helping people understand the importance of moths to our ecosystem,” Yarasca tells me.
Yarasca drums up enthusiasm by leading moth-catching walks to the light trap, where guests are invited to catch moths themselves. She then ships samples (in the form of tiny legs) to Guelph University in Canada for genetic sequencing. Data is then entered into the Barcode of Life Data System (BOLD), a DNA barcoding platform used to catalog every known lifeform on earth. If a new moth species is identified, the guest who discovered it gets to name it. People often use their last names. The Niemand family’s discovery became Aphyle niedmandi, while a moth collected by guest Dileep Sandeepan was dubbed Paranerita maculata sandeepani. Others opt for more descriptive monikers, giving multihued moths names such as Evius ocassus (ocassus is a slight misspelling of the Latin word for sunset).
Yarasca recruits most of her moth trappers at daily science talks at Posada, where she covers everything from moth identification to their crucial role as pollinators before enticing guests with the possibility of discovering their own species. She hopes that by bringing guests out into the field, she’ll be able to change prevailing negative attitudes about these misunderstood creatures while getting guests excited about science. "A lot of people don't like insects because we don't empathize with them. People think that insects are bad and dangerous. It's what we see in movies. But for humans, they're really important and necessary. My main purpose is to get people to change their minds.”
Intrigued by the thought of getting to name a moth myself, I hesitantly sign up for a visit to the moth trap. While I’m not usually one to get squeamish about insects, a childhood vacation in the high desert of Eastern Oregon, where—come dark—every porchlight in town transformed into a rally of moths the size of saucers, had led to a lifetime of mild moth phobia. It’s time, I decide, to get over it.
I follow Yarasca away from the comfort zone of our cozy lodge and out into the Amazon. We walk and walk until the darkness of the night gives way to the blinding glare of the moth trap, its giant daylight bulb casting an abrasive glare. As we draw closer, moths of all sizes begin to descend upon us. I giggle and sputter as moths flutter into my mouth and up my nostrils. Unperturbed, Yarasca whips out a jar containing a paper towel doused in butyl acetate. She demonstrates the easiest way to catch them: by pressing the jar against the sheet, allowing them to fly in, and then closing it quickly. “Then they sleep,” she says. “Forever.”
Now it’s my turn. Yarasca hands me a jar and points out a tiger moth, a black creature with a red thorax and angular wings that make it look more like a wasp to my untrained eye. I place the jar over the moth, allow it to fly in, and quickly close the lid. Guilty anxiety causes my chest to tighten. “It’s for science,” I tell myself, as I watch the poor little creature relax into its eternal slumber. Although I appreciate the program’s scientific contributions, I can’t help but feel bad for the insects that I once abhorred.
I sit on a bench across from the trap and let Yarasca do the rest of the trapping. A palm-sized moth that appears almost mammalian in its furriness cops a squat on my knee. Instead of flinching, I just stare at it, urging it away from the jars.
A few minutes later Yarasca declares that she’s gotten enough specimens for the night. It’s time to go back. She packs up four jars full of moths into a side pack and switches off the trap’s lightbulb for the night. We walk back to the lodge. This time, I feel at peace with the glimmering eyes all around us.
The following week, I receive an email from Yarasca with a picture of the specimens we’ve caught. It will be a few months before I find out whether I’ve discovered a new species or not, but I’m not really fussed either way. I’m just happy that I’ve finally learned to appreciate moths, and—perhaps—made a tiny contribution to science in the process.