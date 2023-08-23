Relive Summer Camp at This Restorative Maine Retreat

A long winding road weaves its way into the pines. It’s a Saturday in July and for two hours my kids have been asking about water skiing, about last year’s performance of Shrek, and about giant pancakes and crisp morning waffles to come. We’re en route to Quisisana Resort in Central Lovell, Maine for the second year in a row, one blissful week in a Wi-Fi-free cabin in the woods.

Open since 1947, Quisisana is an all-inclusive, seven-day retreat in Maine’s Lakes Region. Owned by Sam and Nathalie Orans, the 40-cottage property sits on bright blue Lake Kezar, from which you can see the outline of New Hampshire’s White Mountains. A week here is meant to be restorative. Guests stay in tidy, one-to-three-bedroom pine-clad cabins outfitted with air conditioning, front porches, and (in some cases) fireplaces, but devoid of televisions or unnecessary digital distractions. Our own cottage, Fantasia, boasts two bedrooms, a sizable living room, and a view of the lake in all its permutations: morning fog, midday cerulean blue, and evening sunset in hazy oranges and pinks, which we watch from rocking chairs on the porch.