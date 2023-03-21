Have a Taste of Tasmania at This Hotel Inside a Former Flour Mill

Sourdough is born from a starter, a culture of flour and water nurtured over time. The same can be said of Stillwater, a historic flour mill in Launceston, Tasmania that—after some careful preservation over many years—has risen to become one of the island’s best restaurants and hotels.

Ask any Launceston local where to find Stillwater, and they’ll point you to the black corrugated building with a red roof beside the Tamar River. It’s a bonafide local icon that’s become a go-to for Aussie breakfast (yes, they make a mean flat white), lunch, and a fine-dining dinner that lingers in your mind like the fog over nearby Mount Barrow.

Situated in the north of Australia’s southernmost state and surrounded by lush green cow pastures and wallaby-filled forests, Launceston is Tasmania’s second-largest city. You can drive to the capital of Hobart in about three hours. But “Lonnie,” as the locals call it, feels more like a movie set of a charming small town.