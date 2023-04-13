Experience One of the Best Stays in India at This Stunning Desert Hotel

This meal is my first indication that Suryagarh takes its food seriously, but certainly not the last. “One of our chefs is a trained halwai,” says Yadav, referring to traditional sweet-makers with the pride one usually reserves for Le Cordon Bleu master chefs. It is no surprise then that instead of chocolates, delectable Indian sweets like laddu and barfi are placed in the rooms.

A lot of guest experiences revolve around food here. The hotel has two restaurants—Nosh for all-day dining and the Legend of Marwar for regional fine cuisine—and the Draksh bar for drinks and small bites. And then there are other curated meals, such as the Suryagarh Signature Thali, a multi-course feast where the food just keeps coming, and Dinner on the Dunes, conceptualized as a nod to Jaisalmer’s past as a pitstop on the Silk Road. This latter feast features a comfortable dining setup, where you can sink into colorful cushions against a stunning desert sunset. One sips wine or cocktails while food is prepared onsite by Suryagarh’s chefs and served with an accompaniment of live folk music.