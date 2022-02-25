This Haunted Hotel Is the Gathering Place of Florida’s Psychic Community

Conjure a soul from the other side

“It was like seeing your husband right there,” she says of her own encounter, pointing to the lobby’s main stairway, where a man in a black suit appeared, staring back at her. “He was looking at me. I could see him, but he was kind of like, not transparent, but close to it—so that you definitely know he’s not human.”

Apparently, she’s not the only one to have such a sighting.

“Because many guests come here and meditate at night or just need a quiet retreat, I don’t allow children to stay overnight at the hotel, since they can be disruptive,” Morn says. “But guests will come up to me and say, ‘I thought you said there were no kids allowed here?’ It happens all the time.”

Without fail, guests report the late night sounds of a little boy and girl playing together in the hallway and the tinkling of tricycle bells.