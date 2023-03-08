This Wellness-Focused Hotel in Miami Beach Is Perfect for Your Next Self-Care Retreat
Relax in style.
Your self-care routine can travel with you on your next vacation. In fact, going on a trip — beyond the relaxation that comes from slowing down and taking a much-needed break — can enhance your overall mental health and put you in the right head space for when you get back home. At the top of the list for putting your mind at ease and preparing for some hard-earned pampering is staying in a comfortable hotel.
A prime spot for a getaway focused on mind-body-spirit rejuvenation is the Kimpton Hotel Palomar South Beach, which has an extensive list of self-care and wellness amenities. The Miami Beach hotel has 96 rooms designed in relaxing, ocean-inspired hues to help slow down your body and mind. Many of the rooms also include a private balcony either facing Biscayne Bay or the neighboring town of Sunset Harbour, so you can view the party scenes (from a distance).
Whether fitness is a normal part of your routine or you want to keep your body active during your vacation, Kimpton Hotel Palomar South Beach is stocked with equipment to help you get a complete workout. The fitness center houses Precor machines, free weights, yoga mats, and balance balls for you to use on your own time. If you’re more into group fitness, you can work through the hotel’s Wellness Concierge, which provides discounts to top fitness gyms such as Barry’s Bootcamp, The Pilates Place, and Gotham Gym Miami. (These studios even offer discounts and passes for hotel guests.) The hotel also offers cruiser bikes if you want to see the sights as you pedal along Miami Beach.
Kimpton Hotel Palomar South Beach is one of IHG Hotels & Resorts’ 6,000+ properties around the world that offer rewards and benefits for its IHG One Rewards loyalty program members and Chase IHG Rewards Credit Card members. Right now, the Chase IHG® Rewards Premier Credit Card is offering new cardmembers 175,000 bonus points after spending $3,000 in the first three months from account opening. Cardmembers also earn five points per dollar spent on travel, dining, and at gas stations, and three points per dollar on all other purchases. With 175,000 points and the ability to earn points on these everyday purchases, you’ll be taking in the views from the Kimpton Hotel Palomar South Beach in no time.
If you’d rather leave the activities planning to a pro, the hotel’s Wellness Concierge is on call to walk you through the classes available and arrange for exclusive discounts from its wellness partners.
Nothing says slow down like floating on water, and luckily for guests, the hotel's rooftop pool offers multi-tiered seating for a panoramic view of the Miami skyline. Take a refreshing dip in the pool or sit poolside in an oversized lounge chair with a cocktail from the on-site bar in hand.
Kimpton Hotel Palomar South Beach also caters to special occasions, including bachelorette parties. With the wellness bachelorette package, the bride-to-be and her bridal party will receive complimentary brunch for four with bottomless drinks at Osteria Morini and a private yoga class, hosted by Hanu Yoga Studio. The crew will also get a reserved poolside cabana fully stocked with hard kombucha, canned cocktails, and rosé. As added wellness gifts, the group will receive canned local cold brew, Kind bars, face masks, Liquid I.V., and coconut water to leave feeling refreshed and relaxed for the big day.
No matter who you're traveling with, having a good meal will nourish the body and soul, and at Kimpton Palomar South Beach, you don’t have to leave the hotel to get some amazing eats. The on-site restaurant, Osteria Morini, serves the flavors of Northern Italy's Emilia Romagna region through authentic dishes like truffled-ricotta cappelletti, with pasta sauces made in-house. (All hotel guests receive a 10% discount on all meals, excluding happy hour). You’ll have your choice of pasta, antipasti, and battilardo (charcuterie board) to share, along with the drinks to match. The full bar is equipped with a wide variety of Italian spirits and wines so you can find your perfect pairing — because after all, wellness is all about balance.
For more information on Kimpton Hotel Palomar South Beach, visit the website.
For more information on the Chase IHG Rewards Premier Card, visit chase.com/IHGPremierCard.
Cards issued by JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. Member FDIC. Subject to credit approval. Offer subject to change. Terms apply.