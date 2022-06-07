This Floating Sauna Is the Ultimate Nature Escape

The first thing you notice about Clayoquot Sound Biosphere Reserve in southern British Columbia might be the ancient, towering 150-foot evergreens and the verdant, sloping valleys between them. Perhaps you spot eagles soaring overhead or hear the sea lapping against the constellation of small islands that punctuate the water. But what sticks with you long after you depart is the quiet. This nature preserve is an integral part of the 100-million-year-old Emerald Edge rainforest, offers a dazzling range of biodiversity, and is home to three First Nations peoples. It is tranquility made tangible in wind, woods, and water.

It’s the perfect place for a floating sauna—one that works with and respects the surrounding nature. After just looking around, it’s easy to understand why Tofino Resort + Marina—which encourages a “ruggedly refined” approach to travel—chose Clayoquot Sound as the new home of their wilderness-meets-wellness West Coast Sauna Experience. The floating sauna joins an array of other therapeutic outdoor programming—including rainforest walks, harborside yoga, and freediving classes—and provides guests with an opportunity to unplug, relax, and reconnect with nature and each other.

Beyond offering activities in keeping with the adventurous character of the area, Tofino Resort + Marina is actively working with local indigenous groups, such as the Tla-o-qui-aht First Nation, whose territory includes Clayoquot Sound. The resort acquired permission from the tribe for the siting of the floating sauna and its associated activities, to respect both the natural environment and the people who have lived off it for centuries.