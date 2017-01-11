What I Want Every Out-of-Towner to Understand About New Orleans

Your oyster shucker might be a big chief in a Mardi Gras Indian tribe, who sews beautiful suits that are rich with historical bearing but financially unappreciated by our city's tourism peddlers. Or you could run into another culture bearer who has played in second-lines since he could walk, even while earning his PhD. Your bartender might be one of the foremost authorities in the field, traveling the world to educate others on proper drinks.

We have head-busters and soul-savers on the same block. We celebrate the old-line opulence of Walker Percy's Moviegoer New Orleans, as well as the boys with bottle caps on the bottoms of their tennis shoes, tap dancing in the French Quarter for quarters, dimes, and dollars. The genius of our sons and daughters has shaped the world. New Orleans is a city apart from any other in America. And yet there is no one single New Orleans.