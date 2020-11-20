An Icy Land of Extreme Adventure Awaits at the Top of the World

When it comes to far-flung destinations, there’s remote—and then there’s Svalbard. Although technically a Norwegian territory, the three main islands of this isolated archipelago are actually closer to the North Pole than they are to mainland Europe. So removed is it from civilization that scientists entrusted the region with the Global Seed Vault: a long-term repository to ensure the replanting of Earth in the event of global catastrophe that looks like a Bond villain lair and is likely just as secure.

Many tourists flock here simply to say they’ve visited the world’s northernmost permanent settlement. Or drank a beer at the world’s northernmost brewery. Or stayed at the world’s northernmost hotel. Yes, virtually everything you do here will be the world’s northernmost example of whatever it is you’re doing.

But this place is so much more than mere novelty. With unfettered access to icebergs, glaciers, polar bears, and snowmobiles, it’s an adventure lover’s dream. The primary population center of Longyearbyen—a ‘city’ of some 2,700 year-round residents—affords a disproportionate allotment of culture and haute cuisine. And the Northern Lights? Come during winter and you can peep them at lunchtime. Just don’t forget to catch the rest of these can’t-miss experiences while you’re here: they’d be unforgettable even if they weren’t the northernmost experiences.