Check Into an Airstream in the Majestic Wilds of Utah

Opened this March, Yonder Escalante is the latest concept to join the luxury camping world, aimed at travelers who want to connect with the outdoors without sacrificing a decent bathroom or operating heavy machinery. When father-son team Charles and James Tate found the property three years ago (or rather, sent in an intern to drive around Utah looking for a suitable location for their vision), they were looking to reimagine the traditional RV park and road trip experience, adding more comfort and amenities.

Back then the site was called the Shooting Star RV Park, and all the bones were there—including a few vintage Airstreams and the drive-in. “They had a DVD player and they had probably like 30 movies that they would rotate,” says designer and Yonder CEO Hannah Collins. “The first time I ever went to the property they threw a movie on for me and I was like oh, this is gonna work. This is incredible.”