Here's One Way to Get an Airline to Ban You for Life

In the video (recorded by fellow passenger Emma Baum), the anonymous man in the "Gas Monkey Garage" T-shirt can be seen standing in the aisle and proclaiming his support for President-elect Donald Trump with a level of bombast you don't typically find at 30,000ft. His shouts of "Donald Trump, baby!" fill the cabin, and when they're not met with the raucous applause he expected -- only one other guy agrees with him -- he asks if "we got some Hillary bitches on here?!" in a clear attempt to establish a baseline for informed political discussion.

It's not immediately clear what spurred the man to get obnoxious, and although the cabin crew decided not to eject him from the flight, Delta's CEO Ed Bastian announced in an internal memo that "he will never again be allowed on a Delta plane." Bastian also announced that customers on the flight would receive a refund for their tickets which, if true, means this aggressive Trump supporter might just be the hero Thanksgiving travelers needed.