The 10 Best Big Cities in America

From tiny towns to sprawling cities, there's an argument to be made for living just about anywhere -- except North Dakota, because god damn. Still, when it comes to job opportunity, entertainment potential, and nightlife options, it's hard to deny that larger cities have a greater wealth of options to choose from. So which of America's biggest burgs is best, from a purely holistic perspective?

The financial gurus over at Wallethub set out to answer this question by narrowing the field to US cities with a population greater than 300,000, then using 31 weighted metrics in the areas of Livability, Education, Health, and Local Economy & Taxes to assign scores to each city. More than half the metrics used came from past studies by Wallethub, including America's Most Diverse Cities, Best Cities to Start a Business, and Fastest Growing Cities.