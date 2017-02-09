This Site Can Get You Last-Minute Travel Deals Under $10

Now, will you always be able to find a ticket for a buck? Of course not. A lot of it depends on where you are and when you're trying to go. Also, as much as we love the scenic dreaminess of railway travel, it stands to reason that the cheaper trips will be by bus.

"Depending on location there are different options," said Dobrev. "But in New York there are a lot of possibilities for under $10. Type in Boston or LA and you're able to find deals right then and there for under $10 for a day trip somewhere."



Not that a weekend getaway will solve all your problems, but if you want to recharge, see something different for a while, and escape whatever it is that's stressing you out, you don't need a lot of money to do it. Just a good excuse for leaving work early.