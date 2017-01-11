Travel

Watch Insane People Zoom Down a 35ft Natural Slip 'N Slide Waterfall

By Published On 08/04/2015 By Published On 08/04/2015
Youtube/devinsupertramp

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Whoa: You Can Fly from the West Coast to Europe for $69

You know what beats a Slip 'N Slide in your backyard? A natural Slip 'N Slide, in the form of a 35ft-tall waterfall.  

A video posted by adventurer Devin Supertramp shows him and his completely insane friends sliding down said natural Slip 'N Slide, located in Lynn Canyon Park in British Columbia, Canada.

Of course, this looks like a seriously terrible idea -- mainly because there's nothing underneath them, so their bare skin is hitting what we would assume are rocks, and also, it seems like it would be pretty easy to get knocked out if you made a bad turn. However... it is undeniably cooler than any backyard sliding you've ever done (and yes, that includes your games of Slip 'N Slide flip cup). 

Dream big! (Or don't. Again, this looks terrifying.)

Lucy Meilus is a staff writer for Thrillist and is unapologetically against all physical activity. Follow her on Twitter at @Lucymeilus and send news tips to news@thrillist.com.

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
The Most Iconic Hotel in Every State

related

READ MORE
TSA Robots Are Set to Get You Through O'Hare's Lines at Record Speed

related

READ MORE
The Nightmare Airbnb Guests Every Host Dreads

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like