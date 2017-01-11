The Most Obnoxiously Rich Suburb of America's 35 Biggest Cities

We're gonna take a guess: if you're checking to see if your town is on this list, you probably live in the sort of place that would take the "Obnoxiously Rich" distinction as a secret point of pride. And why not? It proves what you've known -- this place is great, and the only reason more people don't say so is because they can't admit the facts. Grand houses. Great schools. Excellent tennis instructors. The very best groundskeepers and gated-subdivision on-call security guards in the city.

But you know what really makes your town special? The people. And it's the people -- your people -- we want to celebrate in this here list. Our methods are partly data-driven, mostly subjective. We canvassed experts on all of these cities, many of them natives of your town either years ago or presently. A lot of these choices did come down to silly little quantifiers like money -- but what doesn't, though, are we right? -- while other factors, we navigated by feel. Put it this way: if you're here, it's not merely for being wealthy or pompous or aloof or profligate, although you may be all of the above. No, mostly you're here because you bring that certain extra something. You're unmistakably, unabashedly yourself. You may not be the coolest -- these are the coolest suburbs in America -- but who wants to be cool when you can be rich?