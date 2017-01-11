The World's 8 Craziest Airports

Airports have always been a means to an end, a necessary stop on the way to someplace better. Sure, some may have renowned restaurants, rooftop pools, and even strip clubs, but they're still pretty much the purgatory between boring old home and a wild vacation. Or visiting mom.

There are, however, a handful of airports around the world with some insane feature -- be it a dangerous runway, an eccentric design, or a crazy amenity -- that makes them worth a visit unto themselves. Mostly just to say you've been there. But also, to say you've been there on Instagram. These are eight of those airports.