The 11 Weirdest Hotels on Earth

Anyone who's locked eyes with the creepy dude by the hotel ice machine knows that just about any hotel can be pretty damn strange at 2am. But there's a big difference between the weirdest La Quinta in Los Alamos and some of the world's more unconventional accommodations -- whether it's a hotel staffed entirely by robots or one shaped like a human colon. Seriously.

We took it upon ourselves to find the 11 absolute strangest hotels on planet Earth, each of which falls somewhere on the grand spectrum of weirdness: from "hmm, that's strange" to "OKAY, WTF."

Stekene, Belgium

Let's cut to the chase: this one-room hotel in Belgium is crafted in the shape of a coiled, tapering anus. That's either gonna sound like a dream come true, or, more likely, a total fever dream. Originally built by a Dutch artist named Joep Van Lieshout, this tubular suite was relocated to Verbeke Foundation Art Park and transformed into a hotel room that comes complete with central heating, a double bed, and its own shower -- so you can wash off that icky feeling of having slept in a giant colon.