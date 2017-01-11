The 9 Weirdest Small Towns on Earth

Nagoro

Japan

Population: 35 humans, 350 human-sized dolls

Why it's weird: See above

Upon returning to her hometown and discovering that the population of hundreds had dwindled to a meager 37, 64-year-old artist Ayano Tsukimi had the brilliant/depressing idea of creating life-sized doll replacements for each of the people who once lived there. The dolls are propped up and arranged throughout the town, doing whatever their living counterparts used to do, which presumably was creeping out everyone who passed through town. Tsukimi's up to about 350 dolls these days, and continues to make a new one each time someone dies or leaves town. It's just a matter of time before there's nobody left here but lifeless, freaky dolls. Doesn't it just warm your heart?