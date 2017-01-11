The 13 Coolest Water Towers in the United States

In the grand scheme of things, water towers are usually relegated to country music lyrics, somewhere between the old high school football stadium and a girl in cutoffs selling lemonade. They're giant structures that, while providing H20, more often than not come to symbolize towns that have little else to symbolize them; other than, of course... their high school football team!

That said, a select few water towers around the country stand out. The result of somebody's crazy imagination, they have long histories and hilarious designs. These are 13 of them.