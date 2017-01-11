What Do Hotel Stars Really Mean?

Forbes

Forbes inspects around 1,000 hotels a year and awards only Four and Five Star ratings based on a titanic, 800-item checklist that covers everything from the hotel to the restaurant to the spa. We'll save you the trouble of reading it and just tell you this -- the criteria are derived from an algorithm built around a 70/30 service facility orientation and are the only inspection body who stays anonymously. That said, Forbes’ guide is available online at ForbesTravelGuide.com totally free, and is more comprehensive than the AAA system.

Michelin

Michelin, whose Red Guide was once upon a time the hotel bible for travelers, is now more known for its ranking of chefs and restaurants. So while a culinary establishment that can boast a star from the big fat tire man is considered one of the best in the world, its rankings for hotels aren't quite as comprehensive. Yes, if you head over to the Michelin travel site, you will find star rankings for hotels. And, yes, that hotel could legitimately say it's a "3-star Michelin hotel." But, to be honest, that ranking isn't a whole lot more meaningful than one you'd find on a comparable travel site.